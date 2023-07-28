2 Amarnath pilgrims among 3 injured in accident in J-K’s Ramban

PTI

Ramban/Jammu, July 28

Three persons, including two pilgrims, got injured on Friday when an escort vehicle of an Amarnath Yatra convoy skidded off a highway in Ramban district, officials said.

The accident took place on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Gangroo area, they added.

The vehicle was part of the Amarnath convoy to the Baltal basecamp, the officials said.

Two pilgrims—Adarsh Kumar, Manju Sharma and driver Ankush Sharma suffered minor injuries, they said.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Ramban #Srinagar