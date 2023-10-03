Rajouri/Jammu, October 3
Two army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.
The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Monday evening following a cordon and search operation in a forest area of the district, they said.
A joint team of the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police had cordoned off the Broh and Soom forest belts in Kalakote area on Monday following information about suspicious movement, they said.
The terrorists fired at the troops in an attempt to break the cordon resulting in retaliatory fire, officials said.
In the gun battle, two army personnel were injured, a senior police officer told PTI. He said that they had been hospitalised and their condition is stable.
Two terrorists are believed to be inside the cordoned area, they said, adding that reinforcements had been rushed to plug all possible escape routes, they said.
A defence spokesperson said the joint operation was launched in the general area in Kalakote and technology is being used to monitor the terrorists.
At present, an intense operation is under way, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case a...
2 army personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Rajouri
The encounter breaks out between security forces and terrori...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs
Recovered drone found to be made in China
Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Khalistani separatist's death: US official
The issue was raised by Secretary of State Tony Blinken duri...
Indian-origin Shanti Pereira wins Singapore's first gold in Asian Games athletics in 49 years
The sprinter clocks 23.03 seconds in women’s 200m final to c...