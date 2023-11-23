2 arrested after arms recovery in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 22

Two suspected terror operatives linked to the Pakistan-based proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Srinagar district on Wednesday. A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from their possession, police said.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Mumtaz Ahmad Lone and Jahangir Ahmad Lone, both residents of Trehgam, Kupwara. A joint team of Srinagar Police and a Quick Response Team from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) played a pivotal role in the successful operation.

“On Tuesday, information was received about the movement of suspected terrorists along the National Highway bypass. In response, a checkpoint was established near the Sham Lal petrol pump, NR Colony, at the NHW bypass,” stated police officials.

During the checkpoint inspection, the team encountered a white-colored Santro car with a J-K registration number attempting to evade the police presence. A tactful intervention by the officials on the spot led to the apprehension of the suspects. Following their arrest, a substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Mumtaz Ahmad Lone and Jahangir Ahmad Lone. The seized items included 2 pistols, 4 magazines, 2 filler magazines, and 8 grenades.

A case has been registered at Batamaloo police station under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act), Explosive Act, and Arms Act. The investigation into the case has been initiated to unravel the extent of their involvement and any potential links to broader terrorist activities.

