2 arrested for LeT links

ANI

Srinagar, September 22

Two persons reportedly having links with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) have been apprehended in Botingoo village. They have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai and Waseem Ahmad Lone.

The police said they had been taking instructions from LeT terrorist Bilal Hamza Mir. A pistol, a magazine, eight rounds and a grenade have been seized from them.

#kashmir #Srinagar