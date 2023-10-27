2 BSF men injured in unprovoked Pakistan firing on border in Jammu

IANS

Jammu, October 27

Two Border Security Force (BSF) men and a woman were injured as many civilians abandoned their homes to take shelter in safe areas after Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy firing and shelling along the International Border in Arnia and Suchetgarh sectors of Jammu district on Thursday night.

#WATCH | Houses damaged in Arnia of RS Pura sector due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan along Jammu border pic.twitter.com/fpsVXiam8K — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

In a statement, the BSF said: “Tonight at about 8 unprovoked firing started by Pakistan Rangers on BSF posts in Arnia area which is being befittingly retaliated by the BSF troops."

In Arnia sector, the firing targeted half a dozen forward villages after which the Pakistani troopers expanded the firing to three villages of Suchetgarh sector.

A few mortar shells were also fired by the Rangers targeting civilian areas.

Police said heavy firing continued till 11 pm after which intermittent firing was on.

The two BSF jawans injured in the firing in Arnia sector were identified as Basavraj from Karnataka and Sher Singh.

The Injured woman was identified as Rajni Bala (38), resident of Arnia.

The injured were evacuated and admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, where their condition is said to be stable.

Panic gripped the border dwellers as firing started from the Pakistan side.

A number of labourers, who had come to work in the fields, were the first to desert the villages to take shelter in safe areas.

Thursday's round of firing and shelling by Pakistan Rangers comes over a week after two BSF personnel were injured following unprovoked firing by the Rangers in the same sector on October 17.

