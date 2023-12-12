 2 chargesheeted for preparing fake documents : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • 2 chargesheeted for preparing fake documents

2 chargesheeted for preparing fake documents

2 chargesheeted for preparing fake documents


Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 11

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu Crime Branch produced a preliminary chargesheet against two habitual offender for cheating and preparing fake appoint order.

The accused have been identified as Brighu Nandan Sharma and Ravinder Kumar, both residents of Jammu. The chargesheet was produced in the court under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 120-B IPC P/S for cheating and preparing fake appointment order for class IV employee under sports quota in the Animal Husbandry Department.

A written communication was received in the Jammu Crime Branch regarding veracity of government order dated May 16, 2016, with regard to appointment made under Sports quota from Under Secretary to the Agriculture Production Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu, which revealed that the said order does not pertain to the appointment of Ravinder Kumar in Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu, under sports quota and actually pertains to the “on the job practical training of the junior scale KAS probationers of 2015 batch.”

On perusal of communication and other records, it was prima facie established that accused Ravinder Kumar in connivance with associated persons have managed to prepare false and fake appointment order in his favour as Class-IV employee in the Animal Husbandry Department, District Cadre Jammu. Accordingly, a formal case was registered in the Crime Branch for in-depth investigation.

During the course of investigation, relevant record was seized, statements of witnesses recorded, scientific, circumstantial and other material evidence was collected and offences were established against the accused persons.

“Preliminary chargesheet was produced in the court of law against accused persons for judicial determination. During investigation, it was also established that prime accused Brighu Nandan Sharma was also involved in another case for fabricating fake appointment orders,” said an official.

#Jammu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

2
Diaspora

Sikh couple from India shot dead in possible case of mistaken identity: Canadian police

3
Himachal

'1-min traffic plan' reintroduced in Shimla to tackle tourist rush

4
India

Shivraj Singh Chouhan out, BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM; Narendra Tomar to be Assembly Speaker

5
Punjab

Congress Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Bittu raises issue of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's extradition during Zero Hour

6
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

7
India

I-T raids on Odisha distillery enter 6th day, Rs 353 crore recovered so far

8
India

Mother paraded naked, tied to pole and beaten after son elopes with girl in Karnataka

9
India

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha

10
India

Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over 'forced' extra-marital affair in Indore

Don't Miss

View All
Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

Top News

Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K

Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K

Verdict on ‘expected lines’, Kashmir Valley calm

Verdict on ‘expected lines’, Kashmir Valley calm

J&K didn’t retain ‘sovereignty’ after accession to India

J&K didn’t retain ‘sovereignty’ after accession to India

Apex court declares J&K Constitution ‘inoperative, redundan...

OBC face Mohan Yadav set to take over reins of MP

OBC face Mohan Yadav set to take over reins of MP

SC leader Devda, MLA Shukla chosen Dy CMs | Ex-Agriculture M...

Student leader to MP CM, rise of Hindutva poster boy

Student leader to MP CM, rise of Hindutva poster boy


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

AISSF writes to film board over scenes from film ‘Animal’

Guru Nanak Dev University to have community radio soon

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

Jawaharlal Nehru University bans protests within 100 metres of academic buildings

Mercury dips in Capital

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in Nawanshahr road accident

Jalandhar: Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister's residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

Pulse Polio Campaign in Punjab: 14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP