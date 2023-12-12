2 chargesheeted for preparing fake documents

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 11

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu Crime Branch produced a preliminary chargesheet against two habitual offender for cheating and preparing fake appoint order.

The accused have been identified as Brighu Nandan Sharma and Ravinder Kumar, both residents of Jammu. The chargesheet was produced in the court under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 120-B IPC P/S for cheating and preparing fake appointment order for class IV employee under sports quota in the Animal Husbandry Department.

A written communication was received in the Jammu Crime Branch regarding veracity of government order dated May 16, 2016, with regard to appointment made under Sports quota from Under Secretary to the Agriculture Production Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu, which revealed that the said order does not pertain to the appointment of Ravinder Kumar in Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu, under sports quota and actually pertains to the “on the job practical training of the junior scale KAS probationers of 2015 batch.”

On perusal of communication and other records, it was prima facie established that accused Ravinder Kumar in connivance with associated persons have managed to prepare false and fake appointment order in his favour as Class-IV employee in the Animal Husbandry Department, District Cadre Jammu. Accordingly, a formal case was registered in the Crime Branch for in-depth investigation.

During the course of investigation, relevant record was seized, statements of witnesses recorded, scientific, circumstantial and other material evidence was collected and offences were established against the accused persons.

“Preliminary chargesheet was produced in the court of law against accused persons for judicial determination. During investigation, it was also established that prime accused Brighu Nandan Sharma was also involved in another case for fabricating fake appointment orders,” said an official.

#Jammu