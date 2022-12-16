Firing outside Army camp in J-K's Rajouri, 2 civilians killed

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, December 16

Two civilians were killed and another injured in a firing incident outside a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early on Friday, officials said.

While the Army blamed "unidentified terrorists" for the firing and subsequent civilian casualties, officials had earlier said that an Army sentry allegedly opened firing leading to the casualties.

Soon after the incident, locals took to the streets and pelted the camp with stones to protest against the killings outside the Alpha gate of the Army camp.

Senior civil and police officers are on the scene to pacify the agitating locals who have blocked the Jammu-Poonch national highway, demanding a probe into the incident, officials said.

They said the incident occurred at around 6.15am when a group of locals were approaching the Army gate for entry for work.

The officials identified the deceased as Kamal Kumar and Surindar Kumar, both residents of Rajouri, and said the injured, Anil Kumar of Uttarakhand, was admitted to a hospital by the Army.

Army's White Knight Corps, in a tweet on its official handle, said, "In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajouri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site."

The officials said the situation in the town is tense but under control.