2 cops among five employees sacked on terror link charge

Photo for representational purpose only.

Srinagar, March 30

The J&K administration on Wednesday sacked police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir, who has been accused of actively working for Hizbul Mujahideen and trying to kill two of his colleagues, and four more employees for alleged links with terror groups.

Those terminated from service

  • Constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir has been accused of actively working for Hizbul Mujahideen and trying to kill two of his colleagues
  • Constable Shahid Hussain Rather allegedly transported arms and ammunition for terrorists
  • Gulam Hassan Parray (computer operator) was reportedly an active member of JeI
  • Arshad Ahmed Dass (teacher) was allegedly active in JeI activities
  • Sharafat Ali Khan (orderly) ‘worked for terror outfits’

The UT administration terminated the services of the employees following a recommendation of a designated committee constituted under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution that allows dismissal without an inquiry in the interest of the security of the state.

According to the official order, it has been learnt that Mir’s father was a terrorist of the Al-Jihad outfit and he was killed during an encounter in 1997. Mir subsequently joined the police force, but covertly started working for Hizbul Mujahideen and over the years.

In June 2017, he along with terror associates tried to kill an SPO. Although he was suspended from the service in 2017, he was not dismissed.

Others who faced action are constable Shahid Hussain Rather, Gulam Hassan Parray (computer operator), Arshad Ahmed Dass (teacher) and Sharafat Ali Khan (orderly). Parray was an active member of the banned Jamat-e-Islami (JeI).

Parray was booked in 2009 for organising a violent protest in Parimpora and it is alleged that he was tasked by the separatist groups to motivate youth to join terror ranks. Arshid Ahmad, a teacher from Awantipora, was allegedly active in JeI activities. He had become close to Hizbul Mujahideen and supported its terrorist activities. Constable Rather from Baramulla transported arms and ammunition for terrorists.

It is learnt that Rather’s ties became public in June 2021 when he and two of his associwere caught with 10 hand grenades, two Chinese pistols and drugs. Nursing orderly of the health department, Khan began working for various terror outfits and even got involved in the circulation of fake notes. — PTI

Move to disempower locals: Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday flayed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for dismissing five employees and alleged that it was a move to disempower the locals.

‘No new rules for dismissal of staff’

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has not notified any new rule under which government employees can be dismissed from service if they or their family members are found “sympathetic” to people accused of terror charges, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. PTI

34 dismissed so far

The number of employees sacked using special provisions has gone up to 34 since last year. The sacked employees can only approach the HC.

Imran Khan’s govt totters as key ally switches sides

Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion

Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders

Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana

Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana

Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...

Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi

Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi

BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...

Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown

Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown

Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

GNDU to train students in field of technical textiles

MC expects to collect Rs4 cr on last day

Widen narrow lanes leading to Golden Temple: Visitors

'Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in city'

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in City Beautiful now

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in Chandigarh now

Now, Chandigarh staff to retire at 60

Three suspects confess to killing Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera

PU students' council poll unlikely to be held in present academic calendar

Schools all set to reopen, Chandigarh bus operators await tax relief

Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

Lok Sabha clears the Delhi MCD merger Bill

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

PSEB’s diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

PSEB's diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Punjabi varsity closes investigation in 6 cases

Suicide by Rajasthan woman doc sparks protest in Patiala

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered