2 cops among five employees sacked on terror link charge

Srinagar, March 30

The J&K administration on Wednesday sacked police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir, who has been accused of actively working for Hizbul Mujahideen and trying to kill two of his colleagues, and four more employees for alleged links with terror groups.

The UT administration terminated the services of the employees following a recommendation of a designated committee constituted under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution that allows dismissal without an inquiry in the interest of the security of the state.

According to the official order, it has been learnt that Mir’s father was a terrorist of the Al-Jihad outfit and he was killed during an encounter in 1997. Mir subsequently joined the police force, but covertly started working for Hizbul Mujahideen and over the years.

In June 2017, he along with terror associates tried to kill an SPO. Although he was suspended from the service in 2017, he was not dismissed.

Others who faced action are constable Shahid Hussain Rather, Gulam Hassan Parray (computer operator), Arshad Ahmed Dass (teacher) and Sharafat Ali Khan (orderly). Parray was an active member of the banned Jamat-e-Islami (JeI).

Parray was booked in 2009 for organising a violent protest in Parimpora and it is alleged that he was tasked by the separatist groups to motivate youth to join terror ranks. Arshid Ahmad, a teacher from Awantipora, was allegedly active in JeI activities. He had become close to Hizbul Mujahideen and supported its terrorist activities. Constable Rather from Baramulla transported arms and ammunition for terrorists.

It is learnt that Rather’s ties became public in June 2021 when he and two of his associwere caught with 10 hand grenades, two Chinese pistols and drugs. Nursing orderly of the health department, Khan began working for various terror outfits and even got involved in the circulation of fake notes. — PTI

Move to disempower locals: Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday flayed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for dismissing five employees and alleged that it was a move to disempower the locals.

‘No new rules for dismissal of staff’

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has not notified any new rule under which government employees can be dismissed from service if they or their family members are found “sympathetic” to people accused of terror charges, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. PTI

34 dismissed so far

The number of employees sacked using special provisions has gone up to 34 since last year. The sacked employees can only approach the HC.