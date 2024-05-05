2 criminals booked under PSA in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 4

Two alleged criminals were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba district on Saturday, police said. Radhey Sham alias “Shamu” of Ramgarh and Shiv Dayal alias “Sunny” of RS Pura, have been involved in multiple criminal cases, posing a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity, a police spokesperson said.

He said they were detained under PSA and lodged in Kathua district jail on the orders of the Samba district magistrate following the recommendations of the police.

Police also arrested two drug smugglers, who are believed to be kingpins, in two separate cases registered recently under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Samba police station.

Kuljeet Singh of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and Sagar Kumar of Amritsar in Punjab were arrested following investigation of the two cases registered on April 17 and April 25, the spokesperson said, adding with the arrest a total of four accused, including a woman, have been nabbed so far.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, City north (Jammu), Shivam Siddharth said police have cracked three separate cases with the arrest of seven people, including a couple.

The SP said they are in touch with Punjab Police who have arrested a notorious criminal Royal Singh, a resident of Jammu, a few days back. Singh had fled to Punjab and was wanted in a number of cases, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu