2 dead, 10 injured after GREF tipper topples in Ladakh

ANI
Leh (Ladakh), October 20
Two persons were killed and ten others were injured after a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) tipper truck toppled in the Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh on Wednesday while road construction work was under way, said defence officials on Thursday.
The injured are being treated at a hospital.
"A tipper with 12 people had toppled yesterday in the Ladakh area while road construction work was on. Two people are fatalities while others were injured. The injured are being treated," said defence officials.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tipper incident.
"Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives due to toppling of a GREF Tipper in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Singh said in a tweet.
Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives due to toppling of a GREF Tipper in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 20, 2022
