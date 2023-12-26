2 dead, 12 hurt as minibus plunges into gorge in Reasi

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 25

Two persons were killed while 12 others were left injured on Monday when a passenger vehicle went down into a deep gorge in Reasi district.

The minibus was carrying 14 people of a marriage party and was travelling from Balmatkote to Badar village when the accident took place near Dhamini in Chassana around 6 am.

On receiving information about the accident, police personnel reached the spot and started the rescue operation. All injured were taken to the Sub Division Hospital at Mahore for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ashraf and Tahir Ahmed. The injured include nine girls. Some of the injured were shifted to Rajouri Government Medical College (GMC) for specialised treatment.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the cause of the accident is being ascertained.

