2 drug peddlers detained under PSA in Doda district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 7

Two wanted drug peddlers have been booked under PSA (PIT NDPS) for their active involvement in illicit drug trafficking and lodged in Bhaderwah district jail under the order passed by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

The accused have been identified as Surinder Kumar, a resident of Chakrabhati and Mohammad Sohail, a resident of Saraf Mohalla, Bhaderwah.

As per a statement by the police, the activities of the offenders are highly detrimental and a serious threat to the society being involved in number of FIRs registered in different police stations of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range against them.

FIRs were registered against the accused at Batote, Doda and Banihal under relevant provisions of NDPS Act in the past. “Both the individuals being habitual offenders were a serious threat to the local youth and their detention under PSA will definitely act as deterrence to the criminals and drug smugglers still at large and will also save precious lives of number of innocent youth of the locality,” the statement read. During the year-2023-24, police have registered 24 FIRs against 30 offenders. Besides, 5 notorious drug peddlers have been detained under PSA (PITNDPS) so far.

Doda Police has sought cooperation from the general public and has warned the drug smugglers to desist from such activities.

