2 ‘drug peddlers’ held in Kishtwar and Ramban districts

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 10

The police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Kishtwar and Ramban districts. The move comes as part of an ongoing effort to combat the menace of drug trafficking in the region, according to police officials.

Habitual offender Mohd Shafi Sheikh is said to be a habitual offender involved in many cases in the region.

Mohd Iqbal Khanday has been allegedly involved in multiple drug cases, say officials.

Khalil Poswal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, said Mohd Iqbal Khanday, a resident of Keshwan village, was caught under the NDPS Act. Khanday’s apprehension is significant as he has been allegedly involved in multiple drug peddling cases, making him a prime target of law enforcement agencies. His bank accounts have been freezed.

In Ramban, the police took preventive action against Mohd Shafi Sheikh of Kawbagh village. Sheikh is said to be a habitual offender involved in the sale and distribution of contraband substances in the region.

Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma prepared a dossier on Sheikh, detailing his alleged involvement in drug-related activities. After receiving approval from the competent authority, Sheikh was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

