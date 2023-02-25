2 drug smugglers arrested in Kupwara

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: The police have arrested two persons and seized 4.5 kg heroin from them in the frontier town of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara disrtict. On a tip-off, a suspect identified as Farooq Ahmad Shah of Panjitara-Karnah was picked up for questioning from the Taad area. In another case, another suspect identified as Raja Aftab, alias Babu, of Teethwal was detained for questioning. OC

Teacher suspended for post against govt

Jammu: A teacher in Ramban district of Jammu division has been suspended for posting content criticising the government on social media. The teacher has been identified as Joginder Singh, who is posted as a teacher at a school in Chanderkote area of the district. The suspension order stated that during the period of suspension, the teacher will remain attached with the office of Chief Education Officer, Ramban.