2 dupe Doda man on pretext of marriage

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 23

Two individuals have been apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly duping a person on false promise of marriage in Baramulla.

According to a police spokesperson, the arrest follows an application lodged at the Mirgund police post by Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, claiming deceit by Mohd Qasim Bhat, who allegedly manipulated him under the guise of marriage.

The complainant, a resident of Dessa, Doda, residing in Srinagar, asserted that he handed over approximately Rs 1,50,000 to Qasim. Furthermore, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat accused Qasim of resorting to intimidation and threats of severe consequences when confronted about the repayment of the sum.

Following the complaint, a probe was initiated, leading to the registration of an FIR at the Pattan police station.

“Taking prompt action, a police party from the Mirgund police post, following rigorous efforts, apprehended the accused individual, Mohd Qasim Bhat, and his accomplice brother Nisar Ahmad Bhat. Subsequently, they were placed under arrest in connection with the ongoing case and have been detained at the Pattan police station. The investigation is underway,” stated the police spokesperson.

