2 from UP die in attack

PTI

Gonda/Balrampur (UP), June 10

Two persons from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district were among the nine victims of the deadly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Monday.

Among the 41 injured in the Sunday evening attack, 10 are from Balrampur district and eight from Gonda district, they said.

District Magistrate of Balrampur Arvind Singh said 12 devotees from the district had gone on a pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. Ruby and Anurag Verma, both children, from Kandhbhari village died while 10 were injured and have been admitted to hospitals in Jammu, the Balrampur district magistrate said, adding the sub-divisional magistrates of Uttaraula and Balrampur have been instructed to contact the affected families and provide them help.

Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma said eight members of a family from the district were also injured in the terrorist attack. All of them have been evacuated by the relief and rescue team and admitted to hospitals, she added. Sharma said she has spoken to the family members of the survivors and assured them of all possible help. “A magistrate and a deputy SP-rank police officer from the district are being sent to Jammu to help the victims," the Gonda DM said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Reasi #Uttar Pradesh