2 held with 29-kg hashish

PTI

Jammu, February 16

The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) on Wednesday arrested two alleged smugglers carrying 29-kg hashish worth crores of rupees in the market, officials here said.

The ANTF had got information about a truck, driven by Arif Ahmed Wani and Amir Hussain Khan, both residents of Bandipora, Kashmir. Upon getting the tip-off, a team intercepted the truck on the highway near Environmental Park in Jammu.

Jammu ANTF SSP Vinay Sharma said further investigation was on and more arrests were expected. —