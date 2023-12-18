2 heroin smugglers arrested

Jammu, December 17
Samba police have arrested two heroin smugglers and recovered drugs worth Rs 28,000 from their possession. A vehicle which was used for heroin smuggling in the jurisdiction of Vijaypur police station was also seized.
The arrested accused have been identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Doda and Davinder Singh, a resident of Samba. A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered at Vijaypur and investigation is underway.
On the intervening night of December 16 and 17, a police party nabbed the duo with heroin, a case was registered and investigation was started.
Samba SSP Benam Tosh said a total of 80 narco smugglers and suppliers have been arrested by Samba police in past eleven months and police are taking strong legal action against perpetrators of heroin trafficking.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM
Says roadmap for 25 years ready, working on goals of $5 tril...
3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist
PM running away from debate: Congress, TMC
Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects
Centre stalling funding for state: Punjab CM