2 heroin smugglers arrested

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 17

Samba police have arrested two heroin smugglers and recovered drugs worth Rs 28,000 from their possession. A vehicle which was used for heroin smuggling in the jurisdiction of Vijaypur police station was also seized.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Doda and Davinder Singh, a resident of Samba. A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered at Vijaypur and investigation is underway.

On the intervening night of December 16 and 17, a police party nabbed the duo with heroin, a case was registered and investigation was started.

Samba SSP Benam Tosh said a total of 80 narco smugglers and suppliers have been arrested by Samba police in past eleven months and police are taking strong legal action against perpetrators of heroin trafficking.

#Jammu