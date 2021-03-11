2 ‘hybrid’ militants of LeT arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 23
Two local ‘hybrid’ militants of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested with arms and ammunition in Srinagar city on Monday, police said.
'Hybrid' militants are those who are not listed as ultras but persons radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into the routine life.
"Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer were recovered," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter.
TRF or The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the LeT.
He said a case had been registered and an investigation is under way. "It is a big success for the police," the IGP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...