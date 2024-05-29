2 hybrid terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack held

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 28

Security forces in Kashmir have arrested two hybrid terrorists who were allegedly involved in the attack on a tourist couple in Pahalgam in May 18.

Security forces, including the police, Army’s 3 RR & CRPF, solved the Pahalgam terror attack by arresting two hybrid terrorists. They have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Shah, a resident of Nambal Mattan, and Adnan Ahmad Beigh, a resident of SK colony, Anantnag.

One pistol along with a magazine and eight rounds, a grenade and 120 AK rounds were seized from their possession.

The ultras had attacked a couple from Jaipur who had come to Kashmir during which the duo was injured. The husband was identified as Tabrez and his wife Farah. They had come to the Valley from Jaipur.

Hybrid terrorists were used by terror organisations in Pakistan to target the employees of the minority community, including Kashmiri Pandits, working in Kashmir in 2022. A hybrid terrorist mostly has no past record with the police due to which it becomes difficult to detect and nab such an ultra.

Meanwhile in another case, the police in Baramulla attached properties (3 kanals & 19 marlas land) worth lakhs belonging to two terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Jalal Din, a resident of Zamboor Pattan, and Mohammad Saki, a resident of Kamalkote Uri, after obtaining attachment order from Sub-Judge Uri. “The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation conducted by the police,” an official spokesperson said.

