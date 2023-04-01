2 ‘hybrid ultras’ held for attack on YouTuber in Shopian

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 31

The J&K Police have arrested two suspects who were allegedly involved in an attack on a YouTuber in Shopian on December 26.

A police spokesperson stated the accused had been identified as hybrid terrorists Suhaib Reyaz and Anayat Ullah Iqbal of Saidapora Payeen, working for the proscribed militant outfit TRF.

They had opened fire on Waseem Ahmad Wani, 27, who escaped unhurt.