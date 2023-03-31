2 interstate drug smugglers held in J-K’s Samba; Rs 16 lakh cash, heroin seized

PTI

Jammu, March 31

Two interstate drug smugglers were arrested and recovered over Rs 16 lakh cash and heroin from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Friday said.

The accused, Harpreet Singh alias Raju alias Happy and Ranjeet Singh alias Kalu of Amritsar, have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

A police party signalled a car bearing a Punjab registration number to stop but the driver tried to escape checking at Tapyal naka point, they said.

The vehicle was chased and stopped and during the search, Rs 16.71 cash and heroin worth Rs 20,000 was recovered, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused at Police station Ghagwal and the car has been seized.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Benam Tosh said that during the last two and half months, 17 heroin suppliers including three women smugglers have been arrested in Samba district and action under the law has been initiated against several other drug smugglers.

