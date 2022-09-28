2 Jaish ultras killed in Kulgam

Srinagar/Jammu, September 27

A day after a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed in an encounter in Kulgam, security forces on Tuesday shot dead two more terrorists of the proscribed outfit in the district. After receiving information about the presence of militants in Ahwatoo area, security personnel launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said. According to him, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated. Two AK 47 rifles and ammunition have been seized.

Earlier, Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar said two militants of Jaish-e-Mohammed were trapped in the cordoned area. He said both of them had been involved in several terror crimes. A police spokesman said both the terrorists were shot dead. On Monday, a terrorist was gunned down in Batpora village of the district. A soldier and two civilians were injured in that encounter. The injured were hospitalised.

Meanwhile, DGP Dilbag Singh has said that a comprehensive plan is in place to deal with terror and anti-national elements in the country. Amid a widespread crackdown against the Popular Front of India, Singh said action against the terror networks would definitely have a positive impact and there was no need to look at the country-wide raids from a communal angle.

Singh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the award distribution ceremony of the 11th J&K Shooting Championship, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Rifle Association in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council and the National Rifle Association of India from September 20 to 27 here. “There is a very comprehensive kind of plan in place to deal with terror elements and also those who are anti-national. Any action against the terror networks will weaken such groups and will definitely have a positive impact,” he said.

More than 150 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan India crackdown against the group. — Agencies

