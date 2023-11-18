2 killed, 6 hurt in Rajouri accident

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 17

At least two persons were killed and six others injured when a Tata Sumo cab skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu division on Friday morning.

The incident occurred as the driver was not able to control the cab at a sharp turn. Over-speeding is stated to be the cause behind the incident. However, the police are probing the incident.

The accident took place on Shahdra Sharif road in Thanamandi area where many taxis ply for different locations. The injured were rushed to GMC Rajouri, where a dedicated medical team worked to assess and address their conditions.

Meanwhile, Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal visited Government Medical College Rajouri to meet the accident victims. He inquired about their health and facilities being provided to them.

The DC directed the medical team to provide the injured with the most comprehensive and effective treatment, minimizing the risk of complications and ensuring a smoother path to recovery.

Truck catches fire in poonch

Jammu: A major tragedy was averted here in Poonch on Friday, when a blaze that engulfed an LPG cylinder carrying truck was put out by a quick-on-its-feet fire service department. The truck that was carrying 20 LPG cylinders caught fire in the Surankote area and in no time was engulfed in it, official sources said. The traffic on the road was stopped and tenders were rushed to the site by the fire and emergency service department. It took the department around an hour to douse the fire, officials said. PTI

