2 killed as car falls into deep gorge in J-K’s Doda

Jammu, September 12
Two persons were killed when their car skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Monday, officials said.
Ajay Kumar (27) of Cheera and Ranjeet Singh (31) of Jagote died on the spot, they said.
The victims were on their way to Cheera area from Thathri when the incident happened near Nandna village, about 52 kilometres from Doda town, the officials said.
