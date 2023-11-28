2 killed, one hurt in Doda accident

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 27

Two persons were killed and one injured when a vehicle met with an accident in Tanta-Gundna road in Doda district on Monday.

Police said the load carrier (JK06B-1533) met with the accident on the Tanta-Gundna road, leading to the death of two persons on the spot and injuries to driver Aqib Gulzar, who has been shifted to GMC, Doda. Those killed have been identified as Mir Ali resident of Kunthal and Zafarullah of Dandi Bala.

A police official said the accident took place at around 5 am on Monday at Tanta-Gundna road when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 300-feet gorge.

Locals after hearing the sound of the crash rushed to the site and helped the occupants of the vehicle. Police were also informed and injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where he is under treatment.

The accident occurred days after 39 people were killed in a bus accident in Assar area of the district on November 15.

