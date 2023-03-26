2 Lashkar associates arrested

Srinagar, March 25
The police claimed to have arrested two terrorist associates of the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit in Sumlar area in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday. Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorist associates, policemen, along with Army’s 14 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF’s 3rd Battalion, established a checkpoint at Sumlar near Fisheries Farm, Bandipora.
During the checking, the joint team of security forces intercepted two suspected persons, Abrar Ahmad Wani, alias Abu Qadir, and Danish Pervaiz, both residents of Sumlar in Bandipora, a police spokesman said.
“During checking, two Chinese grenades and other incriminating material were seized from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody,” he said. Accordingly, an FIR has been registered at the Bandipora police station and further investigation has been initiated. The security forces have been already on high alert to thwart the nefarious designs of the anti-national elements.
