2 Lashkar terrorists arrested in Sopore; arms, ammo recovered

Sopore, November 5

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were apprehended in Sopore on Friday evening, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Rizwan Mushtaq Wani and Jameel Ahmed Parra.

In a cordon and search operation launched by the Sopore police and 22 RR, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The recovered ammunition included a pistol, pistol magazine, some pistol rounds and an improvised explosive device.

“During search, suspicious movement of a person coming from the sopore bus stand towards Shah Faisal Market having a bag in his hand was noted and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee the spot. However, he was apprehended tactfully by the security forces,” the police said in statement.

The police further said preliminary investigation had revealed that the arrested person, Rizwan Mushtaq, was a “hybrid terrorist of the proscribed organisation LeT” and was looking for an opportunity to attack non-locals, minorities, security personnel and peaceful citizens.

A case in this matter has been registered at the Sopore police station. The police said another terrorist — Jameel Ahmed Parra — was apprehended after Mushtaq revealed the name of his accomplice.

Parra was arrested by the Baramulla police during late night hours.

Further investigation into the matter is under way, added the police.