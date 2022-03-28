2 Lashkar terrorists held from Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar, March 28
The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have arrested two active terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in South Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said on Monday.
The Budgam Police along with the Army's 62 RR arrested the two terrorists from the Sunnergund area of Budgam.
They have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai, resident of Ramnagri Shopian and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh, resident of Sedow Shopian.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds and 32 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession.
A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter was in progress. IANS
