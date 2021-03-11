2 LeT militants held for I-Day attack

PTI

Srinagar, August 20

Two “hybrid terrorists” of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) have been arrested in connection with a grenade attack in Budgam on Independence Day in which a civilian from a minority community was injured, the police said on Saturday. On August 15, terrorists lobbed a grenade at Gopalpora in Chadoora block of Budgam district in which a person, Krishna Kumar, sustained injuries. A case was registered at the local police station, an official said.

Another caught in Bandipora district A terrorist, identified as Imtiyaz Ah Beigh, a resident of Baramulla, has been arrested in Bandipora, the police say.

Incriminating material, arms and ammo, including an AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines and 59 rounds, have been seized.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Sahil Wani, a resident of Kralpopra in Chadoora, and Altaf Farooq, the Kashmir zone police tweeted. During investigation, CCTV footage revealed that the two scooty-borne suspects were involved in the grenade lobbing incident.

Initially, Wani was arrested. During questioning, he admitted that he and main conspirator Altaf Farooq, alias Amir, of Kralpora were involved in the commission of the crime. Later, Farooq was also arrested.

During a search, posters of a terrorist group (TRF), incriminating materials and a hand grenade were seized, the official added. The scooty used for the crime has also been seized. More arrests and recoveries are expected, the police said.

