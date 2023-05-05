2 LeT militants killed in Baramulla encounter

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 4

Two local militants were killed by security forces on Thursday in north Kashmir.

The joint operation of police and Army took place early Thursday at Wanigam village of Baramulla district, said Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar.

Terror funding case: NIA raids 16 sites The National Investigating Agency on Thursday carried out raids at 16 sites in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case, which is being probed by it since 2021

11 locations were in Baramulla and five in Kishtwar

Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of militants at Wanigam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, Army’s 29 Rashtriya Rifles and SSB. As the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the militants fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two local militants linked with the Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter, Kumar said.

They have been identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh of south Kashmir’s Shopian.

As per police records, the slain militants had recently joined the LeT and were planning to carry out an attack in the area, Kumar said. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 assault rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Kumar termed the operation a big success as the slain militants were planning to carry out an attack in the area. A case under relevant Sections has been registered.