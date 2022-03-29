2 LeT operatives held

PTI

Srinagar, March 28

Security forces today arrested two terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit from Budgam district. A police spokesman said, “Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds and 32 AK-47 rounds have been seized from their possession.” He said the terrorists were arrested from Sunnergund area of Budgam.

The arrested persons have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh, both residents of Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar police have asked autorickshaw drivers to remove anything that obstructs the view of cavities behind the rear seat as they said such vehicles had been used in commission of crime in the city. “All autorickshaw owners/drivers are requested to remove the hidden cavities...” the police tweeted. Netizens criticised the police’s choice of communication medium. The social media users wondered how many drivers would get the message on Twitter. —