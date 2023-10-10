LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter

Srinagar, October 10
Two terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.
The encounter broke out in the early hours of Tuesday after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation following information about the presence of ultras in the district's Alshipora area, they said.
"Two terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ultras was involved in the killing of bank guard Sanjay Sharma earlier this year.
"Killed terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq alias Abrar of terror outfit LeT. Terrorist Abrar was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit late Sanjay Sharma," Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said in a post on X.
