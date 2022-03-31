2 LeT ultras shot in Srinagar, one carried 'ID card of media'

PTI

Srinagar, March 30

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Wednesday, the police said.

The encounter broke out in the Rainawari area around midnight following a cordon and search operation in the old city area, a police official said. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said of the two militants killed in the brief gunbattle, one was carrying an “ID card of media”.

The card bears the name Rayees Ahmad Bhat, “editor of Valley Media Service”, an unknown news gathering agency. The other militant has been identified as Hilal Ahmad. Kumar said the police got information that two terrorists were hiding in the area. “The terrorists opened fire, leading to an encounter. Two terrorists were killed in the gunfight. Both are local terrorists belonging to Anantnag district,” the IGP said. —