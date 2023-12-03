2 mild quakes hit Ladakh

Leh, December 2
Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck Ladakh on Saturday. There was no report of any damage. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first tremor, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, occurred at 8.25 am. Its depth was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 35.44 degrees and longitude of 77.36 degrees.
The second earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was noted at 4.29 pm at a depth of 5 km below the surface at a latitude of 35.23 and longitude of 77.59 degrees, officials said.
