2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar May 4

Two local militants have been killed by security forces on Thursday in north Kashmir.

The joint operation of police and Army took place early Thursday at Wanigam village of Baramulla district, said Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar.

Security forces have recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and a pistol from them, Kumar said.

In March, they had joined the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit, Kumar said.

They have been identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from south Kashmir's Shopian district.

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Valley after a brief lull.

Last week police arrested a driver of a top hotel in Srinagar.

Farooq Ahmad Wani of Hygam village in Baramulla district has been arrested from Srinagar.

Police have accused Wani of having links with the Jaish-e-Muhammad.

Reportedly, he had shared pictures of some hotels of Kashmir where high profile guests including Union Ministers and other top leaders and senior officials stay with his handlers in Pakistan.

The global leaders are attending G20 meetings in Srinagar from May 22 to May 24.

#Baramulla #jammu #kashmir #Srinagar