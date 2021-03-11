2 militants shot in Anantnag, civilian succumbs in Shopian

Srinagar, May 10

Two militants and a civilian were killed while two others, including a soldier, injured in separate gunfights in J&K, police said on Tuesday.

Giving details, a police spokesman said a cordon-and-search operation was launched on Monday evening in the Pandoshan area of Shopian district following information about the presence of terrorists there. When the civilians were being evacuated, the terrorists targeted them as well as the security forces to escape. Lance Naik Sanjib Das and two civilians — Shahid Gani Dar and Suhaib Ahmad — received gunshot injuries, he said.

The injured were immediately airlifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar where Shahid Gani Dar succumbed to his injuries. Taking advantage of the darkness and the civilian presence, the terrorists managed to escape but efforts are on to locate them, he added.

A gunfight also broke out in Kreeri in the Dooru area of Anantnag district where two militants were killed. With this, an imminent threat to the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and the Amarnath Yatra has been neutralised, the IGP added. — PTI

