2 minor girls among 4 dead in separate accidents in Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 20

Four people, including two minor girls, were killed in two separate accidents in Kathua district, police said on Monday.

Surjeet Kumar (40) and his daughter Sonali (11) of Shab-e-Check village of Rajbagh were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck at Lakhanpur on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway around 12.45 pm, a police official said. They were returning to their village from Pathankot when their motorcycle was hit by the Jammu-bound truck, the official said.

Locals and commuters immediately gathered at the spot and rushed them to a local hospital. However, both the victims were declared brought dead.

In another accident, a woman and her granddaughter were killed when they were hit by an unknown motorcycle near Sadq-e-Check on the highway on Sunday evening, the official said. While seven-year-old Sameera died on the spot, her grandmother Santosh (50) succumbed to injuries at a hospital, he said.

Meanwhile, a bike rider was injured when a tempo hit him near Kala Morh area on Reasi-Katra road. The injured, identified as Ashok Kumar (39) a resident of Yamunanagar, Haryana, was shifted to Reasi district hospital.

