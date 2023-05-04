2 people charred to dead, 5 injured as hotel catches fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

Jammu, May 4
Two people were killed and five others injured when a hotel caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday morning, officials said.
Fire occured in Hotel Maa Shanti in Sanasar tourist place and spread fast engulfing the entire area, they said.
Fire tenders were pressed into service along with locals and police to douse off the blaze, which has been brought under control, they said.
Those injured have been hospitalsed.
A magisterial inquiry headed by ADC Ramban has been ordered, they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Army deployed, 4,000 people shifted, internet cut, curfew imposed
The violence broke out on Wednesday during 'Tribal Solidarit...
Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today
Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress
Additional contribution of 1.16 per cent for higher pension to be drawn from employers' payout
It is said in a labour ministry statement