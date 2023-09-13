Srinagar, September 13
Two security forces officers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists hiding in Gadole area of Kokernag tehsil in Anantnag district, a police official said.
He said an Army officer and a police officer sustained injuries in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides.
"Encounter has started in #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Officers from Army and JKP injured. Details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.
The operation was going on till reports last came in.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 army officers injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag
The encounter breaks out between security forces and terrori...
Gopal Baglay appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia
A 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Baglay is India...
11 from Gujarat die as truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin ...
Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says, 'it's a regular perso...