2 army officers injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

PTI

Srinagar, September 13

Two security forces officers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists hiding in Gadole area of Kokernag tehsil in Anantnag district, a police official said.

He said an Army officer and a police officer sustained injuries in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides.

"Encounter has started in #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Officers from Army and JKP injured. Details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The operation was going on till reports last came in.

