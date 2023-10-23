2 terrorists gunned down as infiltration bid foiled in Uri

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 22

Security forces gunned down two terrorists during an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Baramulla’s Uri sector, the Army said on Sunday. Arms and ammunition have been seized.

The counter-infiltration grid was strengthened on Saturday and the operation against the infiltrating group of armed terrorists was launched by the police and the Army after receiving intelligence inputs.

Other intruders flee with bodies According to the Army, after two terrorists were killed, other militants fled, carrying the bodies along to the other side of the LoC.

Two AK series rifles, six pistols, four Chinese grenades, blankets, two blood-stained bags, medicines and eatables have been seized.

An Army spokesperson said, “Taking advantage of bad weather marked by incessant rainfall and poor visibility, a group of armed terrorists attempted to infiltrate across the LoC. At around 3 pm, the group was intercepted by alert troops, resulting in a heavy exchange of fire. Intense firefight continued and two terrorists were killed.”

He further said the remaining terrorists withdrew to the side enemy side of the LoC along with the bodies of the dead terrorists. The area was kept under surveillance throughout the night, he said.

A thorough search of the encounter site was conducted on Sunday, leading to the identification of tell-tale signs and recovery of heavy war like stores, including two AK series rifles, six pistols, four Chinese grenades, blankets and two blood stained bags containing Pakistan’s and Indian currency notes, medicines and eatables.

“As per assessment, the recovery of two blood stained bags confirms that at least two terrorists were grievously injured, which forced them to shed their load and flee across the LoC,” the statement read.

The border in J&K has suddenly become active after two ceasefire violations within a gap of a few days along the international border in Jammu and the LoC in Kashmir. Security forces have received intelligence inputs about the build-up on the other side of the border in Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK).

The number of terrorists at the launch pads in the PoJK has also increased and the ceasefire violations could be a tactic by Pakistan to distract the focus of the BSF and the Army from the infiltrating terrorists.

A soldier was injured by a sniper fire from Pakistan’s side in Keran sector of Kupwara district on Friday. This was the second such ceasefire violation after October 17 when two BSF jawans were left injured in Arnia sector of Jammu along the border after Pakistan Rangers opened fire on them.

On Saturday, a BSF man fired warning shots after a group escorted by Rangers came very close to the border fence in Arnia sector. Although no retaliation was reported from Pakistan’s side, the Indian side is leaving no stone unturned after the recent developments where unprovoked firing was witnessed from the other side. Sources in the Army intelligence informed that the security along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region had also been strengthened as terrorists had made multiple attempts recently to infiltrate through these areas.

