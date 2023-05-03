2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, May 3
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The encounter took place near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, a police official said.
“Two terrorists have been killed. The search operation is still going on,” the official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, the official added.
