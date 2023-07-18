2 terrorists neutralised as Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 17

The Army killed two terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Monday.

In a separate operation a few kilometres away, an intense gunfight is under way as three to four more terrorists are believed to be trapped within the cordon of the Army.

Soldier found dead inside camp A soldier was found dead inside a military camp in Poonch district, officials said on Monday. Naik Varinder Singh was found dead inside his barrack by his colleagues when he failed to respond to their call for duty at a forward location in the wee hours of Monday, they said. The police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of his death. PTI

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, defence spokesperson, said, "In a joint operation conducted by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a major infiltration bid was eliminated in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district."

The operation was launched based on specific input about the possible infiltration of terrorists in the sector, Bartwal said. During the wee hours of Monday, the troops established contact with the infiltrating terrorists, leading to a heavy exchange of fire. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralised, he said.

"One terrorist was killed on the spot, while another fell into the Poonch river. A massive search operation was initiated, resulting in the recovery of one terrorist's body," he said.

Arms and ammunition, including an AK-74 rifle with a magazine and 11 rounds, were also recovered.

In a separate operation, an intense gunfight broke out after the Army, supported by Jammu and Kashmir's Special Operation Group (SOG), on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Sindarah and Maidana areas of Surankote, Poonch, cordoned off the area.

