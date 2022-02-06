2 ultras gunned down in Srinagar encounter

PTI

Srinagar, February 5

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here in J&K on Saturday, the police said. Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Zakura locality of the city, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there during the night, a police official said.

Narco-terror module busted The police on Saturday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module in Baramulla with the arrest of two persons.

Around 9-kg drug, appearing to be heroin, worth Rs18 crore and other materials have been seized, a police spokesperson said.

He said as the forces searched the area, the hiding militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, killing the two militants.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the ultras belonged to a shadow group of the LeT.

One of the terrorists was involved in the killing of a head constable, Ali Mohammad Ganie, in Anantnag on January 29. The IGP tweeted, “One of the killed terrorists, Ikhlaq Hajam, was involved in the recent killing of Ali Mohd at Hassanpora, Anantnag.”

Incriminating materials, including two pistols, were seized from the site of the encounter, Kumar added.

