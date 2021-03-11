2 ultras killed in Pulwama encounter

Our Correspondent

Srinagar May 30

Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir.

Police on the job The police are working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent the local youth from joining militant ranks and those trying to lure the youth towards militancy are being booked. Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir)

The encounter took place on Sunday evening after a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation on a specific input about the presence of militants at Gundipora village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“As the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately at the forces who retaliated, leading to an encounter,” said a police spokesperson.

The operation was suspended for the night and it resumed in the wee hours of Monday.

Two militants — identified as Abid Hussain Shah of Pulwama and Saqib Azad Sofi of Shopian — were killed, the police have said.

The slain militants were affiliated with the JeM, they have said.

Their bodies were retrieved along with the incriminating materials, including two AK rifles, from the encounter site, the police have said.

Shah was involved in the killing of unarmed policeman Reyaz Ahmad at his house at Gadoora area of Pulwama on May 13.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “The police are working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent the local youth from joining militant ranks and those trying to lure the youth towards militancy are being booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).”