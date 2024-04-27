2 ultras killed in Sopore gunfight

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 26

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said two militants were killed and as many Army personnel hurt in an overnight encounter in Nowpora, Sopore, around 60 km north of Srinagar. A civilian was also injured near the encounter site.

The police said the killings of the two militants showed that the security forces were resolute in minimising militancy-related incidents in Kashmir Valley. The police added that the security forces were alert to thwart nefarious designs “resolute to minimise terrorist incidents in the Valley.”

Arms, ammunition seized The encounter persisted throughout the night on Thursday. The two terrorists were neutralised on Friday morning. We have seized weapons, ammunition and incriminating material from them. —VK Bhirdi, Kashmir IGP

“We are committed to ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for elections,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, VK Bhirdi, told reporters at Sopore. The Sopore police district falls under the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency, which is set to go for polls on May 20. The main contest in the constituency is between former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone.

Revealing details about the encounter, the IGP said after receiving inputs, the security forces had laid siege near the village and started searches.

“During the search, the 22-RR unit of the Army, alongside the police and the CRPF, came under hostile fire on Thursday evening, leading to an encounter that persisted throughout the night. On Friday morning, two terrorists were neutralised,” the IGP said. “We have seized weapons, arms, ammunition, and incriminating material from them,” he added.

“From the documents recovered from them, one was identified as Saifullah and efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the other terrorist,” the police chief said.

He added: “We are currently engaged in a thorough investigation. Such swift and decisive action by security forces shows their vigilance and commitment to maintaining peace. Efforts have been made to ensure the timely evacuation and medical treatment of a civilian wounded in the incident. He is being treated at the government hospital.”

