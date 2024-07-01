2 yatris hurt in mishap

Srinagar, June 30
At least two Amarnath pilgrims were injured on Sunday in a road accident in Anantnag district, officials said.
The incident occurred at Chandanwari when a van was carrying the pilgrims to the cave shrine, the officials said. “Today, a van carrying Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris met with an accident near Chandanwari. The pilgrims sustained serious head injuries & were promptly evacuated by the #BSF QRT to nearby hospital,” BSF Kashmir posted on its handle on X.
“The quick response of BSF saved the precious lives of the pilgrims,” it said.
