20 injured in Rajouri mishap

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 5

At least 20 persons were injured when a bus turned turtle near Tarkundi in Manjakote of Rajouri on Monday morning. Five of them suffered critical injuries. The bus was carrying people to a marriage ceremony when the mishap took place.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital while those seriously wounded were taken to the Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri. Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred due to overspeeding and poor condition of the road in the area.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal met the victims at the GMC. “Sixteen injured were referred to the GMC while four were treated at the Army Hospital, Manjakote,” he said, adding that the district administration would help the injured.