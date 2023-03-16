20 more seats in medical colleges

Jammu, March 15
The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) has sanctioned 20 more Diplomate of National Board seats in government medical colleges and district hospitals in J&K for the next (2023) session. These seats will be in addition to the earlier granted DNB seats.
The GMC, Srinagar, got approval for two seats in FNB paediatric anesthesia.
