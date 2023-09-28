20 narco-terror cases under probe: DGP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 27

DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said Pakistan and its agencies had been using narco-terrorim in J&K for the past around two years to target youngsters and to raise funds for terrorist activities. While speaking at Gandoh in Doda district during the inauguration of a police station building, he said a number of narco-terrorism modules had been busted in these two years and around 20 such cases were under investigation, suggesting involvement of terrorists and their handlers.

He said strong action was being taken against the anti-national elements, who had been operating at the behest of handlers from across the border. Referring to the 119 proclaimed offenders who are in Pakistan, the DGP said that every action would be taken against them. He also visited Kathua where he said security forces were keeping a strong vigil.

